Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

  Science   27 Jan 2022  Anti-Covid drugs potent against Omicron, antibody therapies less effective: Study
Science

Anti-Covid drugs potent against Omicron, antibody therapies less effective: Study

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2022, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2022, 12:35 pm IST

The study also showed that some antibodies have entirely lost their ability to neutralise Omicron at realistic dosages

The clinically available pills and antibodies were designed and tested before researchers identified the Omicron variant. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The clinically available pills and antibodies were designed and tested before researchers identified the Omicron variant. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: The current drugs to treat COVID-19 remain very effective against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a laboratory study.

However, available antibody therapies -- typically given intravenously in hospitals -- are substantially less effective against Omicron compared to earlier variants of the virus, the researchers said.

 

The lab tests also showed that some antibodies have entirely lost their ability to neutralise Omicron at realistic dosages, they said.

"The bottom line is we have countermeasures to treat Omicron. That's good news," said study lead author Yoshihiro Kawaoka, from the University of WisconsinMadison in the US.

"However, this is all in laboratory studies. Whether this translates into humans, we don't know yet," Kawaoka said.

The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, corroborate other studies that show most available antibody treatments are less effective against Omicron.

The clinically available pills and antibodies were designed and tested before researchers identified the Omicron variant, which differs significantly from earlier versions of the virus.

 

When Omicron was identified, scientists feared that these differences, caused by mutations in the viral genome, might reduce the effectiveness of drugs designed to treat the original version of the virus.

In lab experiments using non-human primate cells, Kawaoka and colleagues at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan tested a suite of antibody and antiviral therapies against the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and its prominent variants.

They found that US pharmaceutical company Merck's pill molnupiravir and the intravenous drug Remdesivir were just as effective against Omicron as they were against earlier viral strains.

 

Instead of testing Pfizer's Paxlovid pill, which is designed to be taken orally, the team tested a related drug by the company that is given intravenously.

The two drugs disrupt the same part of the viral machinery.

The researchers found that the intravenous form of the drug retained its effectiveness against Omicron, and this version is currently in clinical trials.

All four antibody treatments the researchers tested were less effective against Omicron than against earlier strains of the virus.

Two treatments, Sotrovimab by GlaxoSmithKline and Evusheld by AstraZeneca, retained some ability to neutralise the virus, according to the researchers.

 

However, they required anywhere from 3 to 100 times more of the drugs to neutralise Omicron compared to earlier versions, they said.

The study also showed that two antibody treatments by Lilly and Regeneron were unable to neutralise Omicron at common dosages.

The researchers said these findings are expected given how the Omicron variant differs from earlier strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Omicron has dozens of mutations in the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.

Most antibodies were designed to bind to and neutralise the original spike protein and major changes to the protein can make antibodies less likely to attach to it.

 

In contrast, the antiviral pills target the molecular machinery the virus uses to make copies of itself inside cells, the researchers said.

The Omicron variant only has a few changes to this machinery, which makes it more likely that drugs will retain their ability to disrupt this replication process, they added.

Tags: omicron covid variant, omicron wave, covid-19 drugs
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Science

A nurse prepares booster doses of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 years old at a vaccination center set up at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Zapopan, state of Jalisco, Mexico. (Photo: AFP)

Current Covid vaccines may protect from severe disease caused by Omicron: Study

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital in Chicago. (Photo: AP)

Nano bubbles could treat, prevent current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2: Study

It wasn't clear how a Moon-sized body could have generated a magnetic field that strong. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

A medical staff member speaks with a COVID-19 patient in the infectious disease ward of the Strasbourg University Hospital, eastern France. (Photo: AP)

Omicron a 'deviant' from Covid pandemic progression script: Virologist T Jacob John

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham