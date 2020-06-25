Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
  Science   25 Jun 2020  IJMR study says genetic structure of rudimentary virus more intelligent than entire humanity
Science

IJMR study says genetic structure of rudimentary virus more intelligent than entire humanity

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 10:22 am IST

Lockdown violation by people led to spurt in Covid-19 cases, finds study

A doctor checks a blood sample taken from a suspected covid patient to test for the new coronavirus. AP photo
  A doctor checks a blood sample taken from a suspected covid patient to test for the new coronavirus. AP photo

Hyderabad: Public participation is very important to control Sars-Cov2 virus according to a study of 100 days of Covid-19 in India. The study shows that breach of the lockdown led to a spurt of cases in India.

The study, published in the ‘Indian Journal of Medical Research’, has found that from March 25 to April 7, there were 331 cases, from April 8 to April 30 there were 1,211 cases and from May 1 to May 10 this had increased to 2,989 cases.

 

In the initial days of the lockdown of 21 days, there was a visible impact and the virus could be contained, the study says. Before the lockdown, the doubling time was 3.4 and it improved to 7.5 by April 19. It further improved to 12.9 by May 13. Despite these efforts and the extended lockdown, the number of cases has risen in India, as the last 10 days of the 100-day period shows a major breach with heavy movement of people from one part of the country to another.

This large scale human movement allowed for proliferation of the virus. Scientists in their evaluation term SARS Cov 2 as a ‘rudimentary virus whose genetic structure is proving to be more experienced and intelligent than entire humanity. Its ability to strike humans in unknown ways has made it a potential virus with an ability to cause greater disruption and destruction.’

This observation is because the virus has acted differently in different locations in the world and also in India. The effect of the pandemic has not been uniform in India because testing, which is a main way of identifying the virus, is poor due to lack of kits and laboratories. For this reason, too, reports from rural areas are very limited and exact number of cases is not clear.

According to data of the ministry of health and family welfare, the mortality rate in those with heart ailments is 10 per cent and in those with diabetes, seven per cent. Public participation in understanding an infectious disease is very important to contain it. Dr Kiran Madhala, a senior doctor explained, “Public participation is most important in controlling a pandemic. There is a need for non-pharmaceutical interventions such as educating people about prevention and protection. Hand and respiratory hygiene and social distancing must be practised for the next few months. This is the only way forward and that has to be told to people repeatedly to protect them from the virus.”

With cases rising, compliance of people is vital to contain the virus and the rules must be followed strictly if the spread is to be controlled, stated experts.

Tags: indian journal of medical research, research on coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Science

With the testing strategy multiplied many folds today — with an average of more than one lakh tests performed daily — as on 21 June 2020, a cumulative total of 6,950,493 samples have been tested

Trend is suggestive of pandemic expanding in India, experts point out

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India.(AP)

Now US also stops hydroxychloroquine trial on COVID-19 patients

File photo of an astronomy enthusiast setting up equipment ahead of a solar eclipse at an observatory in Chile.. (AFP)

Good places to be in for ring-of-fire solar eclipse: Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Gharsana

A boy wearing a face mask sells balloons on a street in Kolkata, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP)

Scientists call to retract study claiming coronavirus spread is mainly airborne

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham