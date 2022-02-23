Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

  Science   23 Feb 2022  Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron
Science

Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2022, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2022, 1:11 pm IST

The research found that only individuals vaccinated with a third or booster dose form antibodies that can partially block Omicron

A disguised worker of the Public Health Ministry prepares a Sinovac vaccine againsgt COVID-19 to inoculate a child at the Maria Montessori Initial Education Center, in Quito. (Photo: AFP)
 A disguised worker of the Public Health Ministry prepares a Sinovac vaccine againsgt COVID-19 to inoculate a child at the Maria Montessori Initial Education Center, in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

London: People who are double-vaccinated and those who have recovered from infection by previous strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have virtually no antibody protection against the Omicron variant, according to a study.

The research, recently published in the journal Allergy, found that only individuals vaccinated with a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine form antibodies that can partially block Omicron.

 

Researchers from the Medical University of Vienna examined an Austrian subpopulation of vaccinated and recovered individuals for their antibody status and protection against the Wuhan, Delta and Omicron variants.

They adapted for Omicron a test developed for the previous variants, which investigates whether the virus can bind to the receptor on human cells via its receptor binding domain (RBD).

RBD is used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter human cells via the ACE2 receptor on cells.

The researchers also examined people who had received different vaccines and combinations currently licensed in Austria.

The findings show that both COVID-19 convalescent individuals and individuals who had been vaccinated twice developed antibody protection against Delta.

 

However, the antibodies were not able to block receptor binding domain against Omicron, the researchers said.

The study found that blockade of Omicron was better in those individuals who had received a third vaccination.

"The third vaccination developed protective antibodies in many individuals however, there is also a significant proportion (20 per cent) in whom no protection was established," said Rudolf Valenta, who led the research team.

The RBD differed only slightly in all previously known SARS-CoV-2 variants, so that infections with these and the currently available vaccines provided protection against the previous variants, the researchers said.

 

Omicron is the first variant that differs greatly from the previous variants in RBD, consequently infections with the previous variants and currently available vaccines provide little or no protection against Omicron, they said.

The researchers noted that the best protection would be to develop a broadly effective combination vaccine that protects against both the previous variants and Omicron.

"Until we have such a vaccine, only repeated vaccinations with the existing vaccines will provide some protection," Valenta said.

"The protective effect achieved by vaccination can be evaluated with special tests that can be rapidly adapted to new virus variants," the immunologist added.

 

Tags: omicron varient, omicron wave, covid vaccination
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From Science

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

SARS-CoV-2 can damage heart blood vessels without infecting them: Study

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in Culver City, California. (Photo: AFP)

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2021, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Three doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine better than two: Study

The approach could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New antibody helps block Covid transmission in cells: Study

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham