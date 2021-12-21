Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

  Science   21 Dec 2021  Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study
Science

Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study

PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2021, 11:44 am IST

The study used modelling approach to predict symptom order in a set of 373,883 cases in the US

Identifying order of symptom onset of infectious diseases might aid in differentiating symptomatic infections. (Photo: AP/File)
 Identifying order of symptom onset of infectious diseases might aid in differentiating symptomatic infections. (Photo: AP/File)

Los Angeles: The most likely order of symptoms that patients with COVID-19 experience is different for different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study.

The researchers from the University of Southern California in the US wanted to know whether the order of COVID-19 symptoms varied in patients from different geographical regions or with various patient characteristics.

 

Identifying order of symptom onset of infectious diseases might aid in differentiating symptomatic infections earlier in a population thereby enabling non-pharmaceutical interventions and reducing disease spread, they said.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, used modelling approach to predict symptom order in a set of 373,883 cases in the US between January and May 2020.

The most likely symptom order differed between the initial outbreak in China -- where fever most often preceded cough, and nausea or vomiting was a common third symptom -- and the subsequent spread to the US.

In the US, cough was most likely to be the first symptom, and diarrhoea was a more common third symptom.

 

By analysing additional data from Brazil, Hong Kong and Japan, the team showed that the different order of symptoms was associated not with geographic region, weather, or patient characteristics, but with SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The presence of the D614G variant in an area -- which was predominant in the US in early 2020 -- was associated with a higher likelihood of cough being the first COVID-19 symptom experienced by patients.

As Japan shifted from the original Wuhan reference strain to the D614G variant, symptom order shifted as well, the researchers said.

The study authors hypothesise that the increased transmission of D614G could be linked to the symptom order.

 

"These findings indicate that symptom order can change with mutation in viral disease and raise the possibility that D614G variant is more transmissible because infected people are more likely to cough in public before being incapacitated with fever," they added.

Tags: sars-cov-2, sars-cov-2 virus
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Latest From Science

A health worker shows empty vials of Covishield vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI/File)

New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester. (Photo: AP)

Study finds a longer lasting COVID vaccine

A used face mask on Westminster Bridge in London. (Photo: AP)

Omicron infects 70 times faster but is less severe, study says

A student walks past Vyommitra, the prototype of the half humanoid made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission, at the 2nd day of an international conference on human spaceflights, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Targeted launch for crewed space mission in 2022: Govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham