Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

  Science   21 Dec 2020  Genome sequencing takes a hit in India
Science

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Dec 22, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2020, 2:00 am IST

Problems aplenty in importing chemicals

The major worry with the new UK variant is that it is 70 percent more transmissible than the existing strains.
 The major worry with the new UK variant is that it is 70 percent more transmissible than the existing strains.

HYDERABAD: Beset with problems of importing the required chemicals, there was a decline in genome sequencing in India in October and November. It is not known if the United Kingdom variant of SARS-Cov 2 – VUI-202012/01 is in India while another variant 501.V2 has been identified in South Africa.

Scientists, who are carrying out genome sequencing, have been receiving samples from the National Institute of Virology but they were facing challenges.

 

A senior scientist at CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, on condition of anonymity, pointed out, “The work slowed down in the last two months. We are not sure if the mutated virus is already there in the country. We will have to aggressively take up sequencing again to verify.”

Although India has made much headway in the field of genome sequencing, it is dependent on chemicals that have to be imported.

These two variants have brought to the fore questions of its existence in India, as it is ranked second globally for Covid-19. With 10,056,248 cases on December 21, experts are questioning if there are virulent variants in India too.

 

Dr. Rakesh Mishra, director of CCMB, says, “We have different virus strains in India and Asia. With a new variant in the UK and South Africa, we have to continue recording the mutations in the virus.”

There are 23 confirmed mutations in the virus. The major worry with the new UK variant is that it is 70 percent more transmissible than the existing strains. It can cause further harm as there is a higher cellular inflammation, which can cause further complications. The fear is that the new variant strain can spread faster and could undo the gains India achieved in the past few weeks thereby reducing the number of new cases.

Professor N K Ganguly, former director of the Indian Council of Medical Research says, “Smart testing and tracing strategy must be adopted. Identification is necessary. This is the key to controlling the spread. Surveillance mechanisms have to be strengthened as opening up of economies has increased travel and that will help the new strain to spread easily.”

 

Tags: genome sequencing, genome sequencing india hit last two months, different covid virus strains in india, new covid virus strain can spread fast, new virus variant can cause more harm

Latest From Science

With new variant strains, analysis of efficacy can be known only after a critical mass of the population is inoculated.

Experts call for molecular sequencing of the virus

Last week, Pfizer India said it has applied to India's drug regulator DCGI for emergency-use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine. (Representational Image:AFP)

Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were

No severe safety event on Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (AFP)

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine 'encouraging' for older age groups

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham