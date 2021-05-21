Friday, May 21, 2021 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

  Science   21 May 2021  Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infection
Science

Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infection

ANI
Published : May 21, 2021, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2021, 2:58 pm IST

The report was published in the US's leading organisation of periodontists, the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP)

Oral care should be a part of health recommendations for every individual. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Oral care should be a part of health recommendations for every individual. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Washington: As per a new report, studies show that maintaining good oral hygiene can help you overcome COVID-19, implying that there is a direct connection between oral hygiene and the deadly infection.

This report was published in the US's leading organisation of periodontists, the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP).

 

Dr James G. Wilson, President of the AAP, mentioned in the report, "It is well-established that systemic inflammation is not only linked with periodontal disease but to several other respiratory diseases as well.
Therefore, maintaining healthy teeth and gums in an effort to avoid developing or worsening periodontal disease is absolutely crucial in the midst of a global pandemic like COVID-19, which is also known to trigger an inflammatory response."

Furthermore, a report by McGill University in Montreal, Canada, found a direct link between gums with inflammation and infection and even connected how oral hygiene can play a role in aggravating COVID-19 complications and even lead to deaths.

 

According to this study, people that have gum issues or periodontitis are 8.8 times more likely to die of COVID-19. Not just this, such people are 3.5 times more likely to require hospitalisation for COVID-19 and 4.5 times more likely to require a ventilator.

It has also come to light that oral health plays a pivotal role even in the COVID post-recovery period. Shedding more light on this, Dr Mohendar Narula, Founder and Chairman of MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, "Taking care of your gums and oral hygiene was always vital but it has become even more significant during this pandemic. In this second wave of COVID-19, oral symptoms are on the rise."

 

Talking about maintaining gum health, he continued, "However, maintaining optimum gum health with simple steps such as brushing twice a day, tongue cleaning, flossing and gargles can help people combat these life-threatening diseases even better. Furthermore, professional dental cleanings twice a year and regular dental check-ups are known to minimize the severity of COVID-19 and the associated complications."

Adding to it Dr Narula said, "The second wave of COVID-19 is also witnessing Mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection affecting the gums, teeth and the peri-oral area, developing as a post-COVID-19 complication among immunocompromised individuals with poor gum and oral health status. It has now come to light that taking care of oral hygiene can also help people safeguard themselves even from this post-COVID-19 complication."

 

Oral care should be a part of health recommendations for every individual and its importance has increased significantly during this pandemic.

Tags: gums, gum diseases, gum infections
Location: United States, Washington, Bellevue

Latest From Science

The work was carried out in CCMB in collaboration with researchers from Ladakh and Karnataka. (Representational Image)

Tibetans adapt to low altitude : CCMB study

The advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Aerosols carrying Covid-19 virus can travel in air up to 10 meters: Centre

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI)

When to get the second dose if you test positive after the first?

COVAXIN is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country. (Photo: PTI)

COVAXIN effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham