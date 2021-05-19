Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

  Science   19 May 2021  When to get the second dose if you test positive after the first?
Science

When to get the second dose if you test positive after the first?

ANI
Published : May 19, 2021, 8:08 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2021, 8:13 pm IST

NEGVAC's fresh recommendations are based on the evolving situation of the pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI)
  A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on Wednesday recommended that the COVID vaccination should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery of the illness.

The recommendations further say if a person gets infected with COVID post administration of the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness.

 

It is recommended that an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of the COVID vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative if suffering from COVID-19 disease.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NEGVAC's fresh recommendations are based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience.

For COVID patients, who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the vaccination should be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital, said NEGVAC.

NEGVAC further clarified that there is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to COVID vaccination.
The expert panel said persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

NEGVAC has recommended COVID vaccination for all lactating women. Regarding the COVID vaccination of pregnant women, the expert panel said the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

The Union Health Ministry has written to States and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation.

States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public, through the use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages. States have also been advised to undertake the training of the vaccination staff at all levels.

 

 

Tags: second dose of vaccination, covid survivors, covid patients, covid india vaccination, national expert group on vaccine administration for covid-19, negvac

Latest From Science

COVAXIN is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country. (Photo: PTI)

COVAXIN effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK

Many people are starting to take unnecessary typhoid tests and mistaking Covid for typhoid, they are not getting themselves treated until it is too late. — Representational image/PTI

Gap of six weeks ideal for vax after recovery

View of a vial of India's COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19. (AFP)

COVAXIN effective against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, double mutant strain: ICMR

A staff member of the Rajawadi Hospital holds a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, in Mumbai. (AFP)

DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham