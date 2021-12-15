Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

  Science   15 Dec 2021  Spacecraft enters Sun's corona for first time in history
Science

Spacecraft enters Sun's corona for first time in history

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 10:28 am IST

The corona is the outermost layer of the Sun's atmosphere where strong magnetic fields prevent turbulent solar winds from escaping

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (Photo: AP)
 This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (Photo: AP)

London: A spacecraft launched by NASA has done what was once thought impossible. On April 28, the Parker Solar Probe successfully entered the corona of the Sun -- an extreme environment that's roughly 2 million degrees Fahrenheit.

A scientific paper describing the milestone was published in the Physical Review Letters.

 

The historic moment was achieved thanks to a large collaboration of scientists and engineers, including members of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) who built and monitor a key instrument on board the probe: the Solar Probe Cup. The cup collects particles from the Sun's atmosphere that helped scientists verify that the spacecraft had indeed crossed into the corona.

"The goal of this entire mission is to learn how the Sun works. We can accomplish this by flying into the solar atmosphere," said Michael Stevens, an astrophysicist at the CfA who helps monitor the cup. "The only way to do that is for the spacecraft to cross the outer boundary, which scientists call the Alfven point. So, a basic part of this mission is to be able to measure whether or not we crossed this critical point."

 

The corona is the outermost layer of the Sun's atmosphere where strong magnetic fields bind plasma and prevent turbulent solar winds from escaping. The Alfven point is when solar winds exceed a critical speed and can break free of the corona and the Sun's magnetic fields. Prior to April 28, the spacecraft had been flying just beyond this point.

"If you look at close-up pictures of the Sun, sometimes you'll see these bright loops or hairs that seem to break free from the Sun but then reconnect with it," Stevens explained. "That's the region we've flown into -- an area where the plasma, atmosphere and wind are magnetically stuck and interacting with the Sun."

 

According to data collected by the cup, the spacecraft entered the corona three times on April 28, at one point for up to five hours.

CfA astrophysicist Anthony Case, the instrument scientist for the Solar Probe Cup, says the instrument itself is an incredible feat of engineering.

"The amount of light hitting the Parker Solar Probe determines how hot the spacecraft will get," Case explained. "While much of the probe is protected by a heat shield, our cup is one of only two instruments that stick out and have no protection. It's directly exposed to the sunlight and operating at a very high temperature while it's making these measurements; it's literally red-hot, with parts of the instrument at more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit [1,000 degrees Celsius], and glowing red-orange."

 

To avoid degradation, the device is constructed of materials that have high melting points, like tungsten, niobium, molybdenum and sapphire.

But the success of the Parker Solar Probe represents much more than technological innovation. There are many mysteries about Earth's closest star that scientists are hoping the probe can help solve.

For example, "We don't actually know why the outer atmosphere of the Sun is so much hotter than the Sun itself," Stevens said. "The Sun is 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit [5,500 degrees Celsius], but its atmosphere is about 3.6 million degrees Fahrenheit [2 million degrees Celsius]."

He added, "We know that the energy comes from the churning magnetic fields bubbling up through the surface of the sun, but we do not know how the Sun's atmosphere absorbs this energy."

 

In addition, outbursts from the Sun, like solar flares and high-speed solar winds, can have a direct impact on Earth, disrupting power grids and radio communication.

The Parker Solar Probe can help better understand all these phenomena as it continues to orbit the Sun and take measurements and data for scientists to analyze here on Earth.

"The plasma around the Sun can act as a laboratory that teaches us about processes taking place in almost every astronomical object across the entire universe," Case said.

Tags: nasa, parker solar probe
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From Science

This file handout photo provided to AFP on November 16, 2021 courtesy of Pfizer shows the making of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid, inside his laboratory in Freiburg, Germany. (Photo: AFP)

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

A woman hold her arm after receiving Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Vaccines, previous infection offer 'stronger than basic' protection against Omicron

U.S. health authorities will consider this latest real-world data as they decide if at least some Americans need a booster, and how soon after their last dose. (Photo: AP/File)

Booster increases antibodies, improves protection against Omicron: Scientists

Sharing the status of other space projects, Singh -- during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha -- said the Venus mission is planned for 2022, while the Solar Mission for 2022-23 and that of the Space Station by 2030. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Two unmanned missions to be launched before flying Gaganyaan by end of 2022: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham