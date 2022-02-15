Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

  Science   15 Feb 2022  Three doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine better than two: Study
Science

Three doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine better than two: Study

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2022, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2022, 6:18 pm IST

During the study period, the predominant variant was Delta and not Omicron

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2021, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)
 In this file photo taken on December 15, 2021, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine conferred higher effectiveness against infection and hospitalisation than two doses of the preventive after one month, a study has found.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health-Americas, assessed the effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination against infection, hospitalisation, and death up to eight months after vaccination.

 

The researchers also assessed the effectiveness of three doses of the vaccine up to three months after vaccination.

The study evaluated electronic health records of 3.1 million members of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California from December 2020 to December 2021.

"When we looked at the effectiveness of the two doses of PfizerBioNTech vaccine versus three doses, we see a benefit with three doses that exceeds that achieved with two doses alone," said Sara Y Tartof from Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation, US.

During the study period, 197,535 patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2, and of those 15,786 were admitted to the hospital.

 

During the study period, the predominant variant was Delta and not Omicron.

Two-dose vaccine effectiveness against infection declined from 85 per cent during the first month after vaccination to 49 per cent up to eight months following vaccination, the researchers said.

Two-dose vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation remained 90 per cent throughout the eight months and did not wane, except among people who were 75 years of age and older, or who had compromised immune systems, they said.

For people who were immunocompromised, the protection against hospitalisation dropped to 74 per cent, and for those 75 and older, it was 77 per cent, according to the researchers.

 

Three-dose vaccine effectiveness was 88 per cent against infection and 97 per cent against hospitalisation within the first three months after vaccination, they said.

"What we see from this research is that the public health impact of a third dose to prevent severe disease is substantial," Tartof said.

"Importantly, all studies that have evaluated the vaccine effectiveness of a third dose -- including ours -- have shown a meaningful improvement in vaccine effectiveness against a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 outcomes, she added.

Tags: pfizer, pfizer covid vaccine, pfizer vaccine
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Science

The approach could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New antibody helps block Covid transmission in cells: Study

After the launch, ISRO Chairman, Dr Somanath announced that the mission is successful and congratulated the entire ISRO team (ISRO)

PSLV-C52 successfully launches EOS-04 and two small satellites

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo: AP/File)

New low-cost coating for fabrics can kill Covid virus: Study

An Artist’s impression of Exoplanet. (Photo: PIB)

60 potential habitable planets found using new AI-based algorithm devised in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham