Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

  Science   14 Feb 2022  PSLV-C52 successfully launches EOS-04 and two small satellites
Science

PSLV-C52 successfully launches EOS-04 and two small satellites

THE ASIAN AGE. | PATRI RAJASEKHAR
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 8:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 9:29 am IST

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) lifted off at 5.59 am from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

After the launch, ISRO Chairman, Dr Somanath announced that the mission is successful and congratulated the entire ISRO team (ISRO)
 After the launch, ISRO Chairman, Dr Somanath announced that the mission is successful and congratulated the entire ISRO team (ISRO)

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its PSLV C-52 rocket, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger pay loads, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 6.17 am on Monday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) lifted off at 5.59 am from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

 

This was the 80th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota; 54th flight of PSLV; and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration (6 strap-on motors).

The satellite EOS-04 is realised at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

It is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture & hydrology, and flood mapping.

Weighing about 1710 kg, it generates 2280 W power and has a mission life of 10 years.

After the launch, a beaming ISRO Chairman, Dr Somanath announced that the mission is successful and congratulated the entire ISRO team for the accomplishment.

 

Regarding the the two co-passenger pay loads, INS-2TD weighing 17.5 kg is a technology demonstrator satellite from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan joint satellite (INS-2B).

Having a thermal imaging camera as its payload, the satellite benefits the assessment of land surface temperature; water surface temperature of wetlands/lakes; delineation of vegetation (crops and forest); and thermal inertia (day/night). The mission life of the INS-2TD is 6 months.

The 8.1 kg weighing INSPIREsat-1, is a student satellite developed by the Indian Institute of Space Sciences & Technology (IIST), in association with the University of Colorado, USA.

 

Other contributors are NTU, Singapore, and NCU, Taiwan. Two scientific payloads improve the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun’s coronal hearing processers. The life span of the satellite is 1 year.

Tags: isro satellite launch
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

Latest From Science

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo: AP/File)

New low-cost coating for fabrics can kill Covid virus: Study

An Artist’s impression of Exoplanet. (Photo: PIB)

60 potential habitable planets found using new AI-based algorithm devised in India

Molnupiravir, an oral pill, was authorised for use in December, 2021. (Photo: AP/File)

New antiviral drug combo highly effective against COVID-19: Study

Glenmark's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray). (Photo: ANI)

First nasal spray for treating adult COVID-19 patients launched in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham