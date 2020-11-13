Friday, Nov 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:11 AM IST

  Science   13 Nov 2020  Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month
Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

THE ASIAN AGE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published : Nov 13, 2020, 4:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2020, 4:23 am IST

Jupiter and Saturn will be shining bright in the southwestern hemisphere and Venus will shine right before dawn

 Representational image

HYDERABAD: Celestial events, like sighting the Leonids and Taurids meteor showers and most planets of the solar system are on the cards this month.

Firstly, the planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes. The relatively rare alignment of all the planets is happening this week and offers amateur sky gazers a chance to view these planetary wonders of the solar system.

 

“The planets will be visible, albeit at different times. However, given clear skies, these planets would be visible to the naked eye but only till Saturn. For the rings, some paraphernalia is required,” Dr. B G Sidharth, director, GP Birla Observatory and Astronomical Center, told Deccan Chronicle.

Jupiter and Saturn will be shining bright in the southwestern hemisphere and Venus will shine right before dawn. Mercury, however, would be dimmer than Venus and the latter will be visible to the naked eye.

When searching in the sky, the key is to hold out a fist at arm’s length, which covers roughly 10 degrees, a single finger at arm’s length is approximately two degrees from side to side.

 

That’s not all in store this month. One can also enjoy two meteor showers, the Leonids and Taurids. The Taurids are known to have the longest duration of general visibility, as compared to other meteors. Meteors from the Taurid stream began to be sighted in the night sky starting around October 21. They will be seen till about November 27. The best time to catch a glimpse of these meteors is till Thursday.

Similarly, one can enjoy watching the Leonids meteor shower on the nights of November 16 and 17.

Tags: astronomy

