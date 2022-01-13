Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

  Science   13 Jan 2022  Qualification testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO
Science

Qualification testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2022, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2022, 10:36 am IST

One more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification

ISRO successfully conducts the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
 ISRO successfully conducts the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully conducted the qualification test of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test on Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

 

"This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the Human Space Programme  Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan", an ISRO statement said.

Further, this engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds, it said.

Subsequently, ISRO said, one more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said earlier this month India's flagship Gaganyaan project has completed the design phase and entered into the testing phase.

 

"There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before 75th anniversary of India's independence (August 15, 2022) and all the stake-holders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target", Sivan had said.

Tags: gaganyaan project, indian space research organisation (isro)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Science

A nurse a dose of the booster against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for people 60 and over, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)

Multivariant Covid vaccine booster shows promise, early data suggests

The research also tried to explore whether diet differences explained the observed phylogenetic pattern in cancer risk. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Carnivores are more prone to cancer: Study

The consortium identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for the study, the vast majority of which were unvaccinated. (Photo: AP/File)

Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with cancer had 13 per cent mortality rate: Study

A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham