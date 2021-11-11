Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

Delta remains main Covid variant of concern, others negligible in sequencing data

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2021
Updated : Nov 11, 2021, 4:44 pm IST

Delta, which was first detected in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave

Students wearing masks sit inside a classroom as schools reopened in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
 Students wearing masks sit inside a classroom as schools reopened in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the main variant of concern and other variants of interest or concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

The INSACOG, in a bulletin, said there is no change in the global scenario.

 

"Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally. As per the latest WHO update, Delta has outcompeted other variants in most countries and there is now declining prevalence of other variants among SARS-CoV-2 sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or reported to WHO," it said.

In India, it said, Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC).

"No new VOI or VOC are noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India," it said.

Delta, which was first detected in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.

 

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 national laboratories, was set up in December 2020 to monitor the genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus. A pan-India network, it functions under the Union health ministry.

