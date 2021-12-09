Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 | Last Update : 04:29 PM IST

  Science   09 Dec 2021  Two unmanned missions to be launched before flying Gaganyaan by end of 2022: Minister
Science

Two unmanned missions to be launched before flying Gaganyaan by end of 2022: Minister

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2021, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2021, 4:12 pm IST

Chandrayana got delayed due to the pandemic and maybe it will be launched by next year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said

Sharing the status of other space projects, Singh -- during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha -- said the Venus mission is planned for 2022, while the Solar Mission for 2022-23 and that of the Space Station by 2030. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Sharing the status of other space projects, Singh -- during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha -- said the Venus mission is planned for 2022, while the Solar Mission for 2022-23 and that of the Space Station by 2030. (Representational Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India will launch two unmanned missions next year before the human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' by the end of 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. Sharing the status of other space projects, Singh -- during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha -- said the Venus mission is planned for 2022, while the Solar Mission for 2022-23 and that of the Space Station by 2030.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Department of Space, said space projects have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the next year, we are going to have two unmanned missions before flying the Gaganyaan. That is also in the planning. That is usually the SoP (Standard Operating Procedure) which is followed. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed," he said.

 

In the beginning of next year possibly, India will first launch unmanned missions ahead of Gaganyaan towards the end of 2022, he said, adding that it would be accompanied with robots that have been named as 'Vayumitra'.

"Following that, we will possibly in 2023 have Gaganyaan which will undoubtedly place India in the elite club of nations being the fourth one after the US, China and Russia," he added.

The minister further said the Gaganyaan programme will be different from other human missions undertaken by other countries in the sense that this will be more cost effective and inclusive. This programme will place India as a frontline nation and will also improve the country's capabilities as far as its robotic missions are concerned, he said and added that this will also inspire youngsters and start-ups.

 

Besides the Gaganyaan programme, the minister said, "We are going to have a number of other missions. We will have a Venus mission by 2023. Soon, we will have solar missions called 'Aditya Solar mission' planned for 2022-23."

Chandrayana got delayed due to the pandemic and maybe it will be launched by next year, he said. "By 2030, we will possibly be able to set up a space station, which will be unique of its kind," he noted, adding that the journey of India's ascent to the top has already begun through the space route.

Replying to a supplementary query if ISRO has identified 17 technologies at lower cost from start-ups for use in Gaganyaan mission, the minister said, "There are going to be several research modules accompanying the Gaganyaan and it will involve start-ups and more than 500 industries".

 

For the first time since the country's Independence, private industry will be involved in space technology, he said. "As a result of which, we now are going to have a number of partnerships for nano satellites trying to put in their mission in collaboration with ISRO," he said.

Host technologies can be innovated in a wide range of areas involving the industry, which pave the way for the newer economy getting generated through the medium of space technology, he added.

The minister also informed the Upper House that India has so far launched 42 foreign satellites from 34 countries and generated a revenue of USD 56 million (one million is equal to 10 lakhs).

 

Tags: gaganyaan, gaganyaan mission, covid-19 pandemic, chandrayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Science

Vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ready to be administered, at Swaminarayan School vaccination centre, in London. (Photo: AP/File)

Pfizer Covid vaccine provides partial protection against Omicron: Study

Vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ready to be administered, at Swaminarayan School vaccination centre, in London. (Photo: AP)

Mixing other vaccines with AstraZeneca, Pfizer jabs generates robust immune response

NASA announced the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class. (Photo: AP)

NASA announces 10 latest astronaut trainees

Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Researchers develop chewing gum to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham