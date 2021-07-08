Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

  Science   08 Jul 2021  Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic
Science

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2021, 1:20 pm IST

The latest study provides critical information that could aid drug development against future coronaviruses as well as SARS-CoV-2

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)
 The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)

Washington: Scientists have identified a novel target for a drug that can treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and also help tackle a future coronavirus pandemic.

The researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US noted that scientists should prepare for a possible next coronavirus pandemic.

 

"God forbid we need this, but we will be ready," said Karla Satchell, professor of microbiology-immunology at Feinberg School of Medicine.

The team previously mapped the structure of a virus protein called nsp16, which is present in all coronaviruses.

The latest study, published in the journal Science Signaling, provides critical information that could aid drug development against future coronaviruses as well as SARS-CoV-2.

"There is great need for new approaches to drug discovery to combat the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 pandemic and infections from future coronaviruses," Satchell said.

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection.

 

"If somebody around you gets the coronavirus, you would run to the drugstore to get your medication and take it for three or four days. If you were sick, you wouldn't get as sick," Satchell explained.

The researchers mapped three new protein structures in three-dimensional views and discovered a secret identifier in the machinery that helps the virus hide from the immune system.

They found a coronavirus-specific pocket in the protein, nsp16, that binds the virus-genomic fragment held in place by a metal ion.

The fragment is used by the coronavirus as the template for all the viral building blocks.

There is potential to make a drug to fit this unique pocket that would block function of this protein from the coronavirus, the researchers said.

 

It would not block the function of a similar protein from human cells that lacks the pocket, they said, adding such a drug would only target the invader protein.

Nsp16 is considered one of the key viral proteins that could be inhibited by drugs to stop the virus shortly after a person gets exposed.

The goal, researchers said, is to stop the virus early before people get too sick.

The team worked to generate key information about this protein and is collaborating with chemists who will use the information to design drugs against the protein.

The researchers noted that while some of the coronavirus proteins vary a lot, nsp16 is nearly the same across most of them.

 

The unique pocket discovered by the team is present in all the different coronavirus members.

This means that drugs designed to fit this pocket should work against all coronaviruses, including a virus that emerges in the future, according to the researchers.

It should also work against the common cold that is caused by a coronavirus, they said.

The researchers envision any drug developed based on the team's finding of the coronavirus pocket would be part of a treatment cocktail taken by patients early in the course of the disease.

That could include drugs similar to Remdesivir, that prevents the virus from producing the template for the building blocks that is necessary for it to replicate itself, they added. 

 

Tags: sars cov-2, coronavirus, remdesivir, protein structures, nsp16

Latest From Science

Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future. (PTI Photo)

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 risk by 91 per cent: Study

The vaccine participants were aged 20-65 years, 149 were females and 31 were males. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer Covid vaccine induces 'good' immune response against coronavirus variants

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New post-infection treatment for COVID-19 identified

Three of the molecules identified are existing drugs, used to treat other diseases. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Large-scale drug analysis reveals potential new COVID-19 antivirals

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham