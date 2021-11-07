Sunday, Nov 07, 2021 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

  Science   07 Nov 2021  COVID-19 AY.4.2 variant frequency too low to be of concern, says INSACOG
Science

COVID-19 AY.4.2 variant frequency too low to be of concern, says INSACOG

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2021, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2021, 3:25 pm IST

The INSACOG said that AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all of all variants of concern and variant of interest

The INSACOG noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India. (Representational Image)
 The INSACOG noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all VOI/VOC and is too low to be of concern at this time, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

Its weekly bulletin said the vaccine effectiveness does not seem to be different for AY.4.2 when compared to other Delta variants.

 

The INSACOG said that AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all of all variants of concern and variant of interest (VOC/VOI) and is too low to be of concern at this time.

"There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress," it said.

The INSACOG noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India and no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India.

Delta, which was first found in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.

 

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 national laboratories, was set up in December 2020 to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus. The pan-India network functions under the Union health ministry.

Tags: covid variants, ay.4.2 variant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Science

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/File)

Covid vaccinated people with prior infection may have more antibodies: Study

A food delivery robot crosses a street in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. Hundreds of little robots, knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas, are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks in the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere. (AP /Carlos Osorio)

Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows in US

A total of 205 household contacts of Delta variant index cases were identified, of whom 53 tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Covid can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people at home: Lancet study

The Great Red Spot is probably the tallest Jovian storm measured so far with Juno's microwave and gravity-mapping instruments. (Photo: Twitter/@NASA)

Jupiter's monster storm not just wide but surprisingly deep

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham