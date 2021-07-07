Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

  Science   07 Jul 2021  Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 risk by 91 per cent: Study
Science

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 risk by 91 per cent: Study

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2021, 3:57 pm IST

The mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna contain genetic instructions for our cells to make the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2

Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future. (PTI Photo)
 Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future. (PTI Photo)

Washington: People who receive COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are up to 91 per cent less likely to develop the disease, according to a US study which also suggests that the preventives reduce the severity of symptoms and duration in those who still get an infection.

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 30, is among the first to show the benefits of mRNA vaccines even among those who experience breakthrough infections -- testing positive after immunisation.

 

The mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna contain genetic instructions for our cells to make the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2, which the virus uses to infect and enter the human cells.

Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future.

"One of the unique things about this study is that it measured the secondary benefits of the vaccines," said study co-author Sarang Yoon, an assistant professor at the University of Utah, US.

The study was designed to measure the risks and rates of infection among those on the front lines of the pandemic -- doctors, nurses, and first responders.

 

"These are the people who are getting exposure to the virus day in and day out, and the vaccine protected them against getting the disease. Those who unfortunately got COVID-19 despite being vaccinated were still better off than those who didn't," he added.

The study found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were 91 per cent effective in reducing risk for infection once participants were "fully" vaccinated, two weeks after the second dose.

The researchers also found that the vaccines are 81 per cent effective in reducing risk for infection after "partial" immunisation, two weeks after the first dose was given.

The study recruited 3,975 participants at eight sites in the US. Participants submitted samples for COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for 17 weeks between December 13, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

 

Only 204 (5 per cent) of the participants eventually tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of these, 156 were unvaccinated, 32 had an indeterminate vaccine status, and 16 were fully or partially vaccinated.

The fully or partially vaccinated participants who developed breakthrough had milder symptoms than those who were unvaccinated.

In those who developed a breakthrough infection, the presence of fever was reduced by 58 per cent per cent among vaccinated people, and the days spent sick in bed were reduced by 60 per cent.

Detection of the virus was reduced by 70 per cent percent among those with breakthrough infections, from 8.9 days to 2.7 days.

 

These findings also suggest that fully or partially vaccinated individuals who get COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others.

The researchers found that infected study participants who had been fully or partially vaccinated when infected had 40 per cent less detectable virus in the nose and did so for six fewer days compared to those who were unvaccinated.

"I hope these findings reassure the public that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe and protect us from this severe disease," Yoon added.

Tags: pfizer, moderna, pfizer vaccine, moderna covid-19 vaccine, post covid-19 risks
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

Latest From Science

The vaccine participants were aged 20-65 years, 149 were females and 31 were males. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer Covid vaccine induces 'good' immune response against coronavirus variants

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New post-infection treatment for COVID-19 identified

Three of the molecules identified are existing drugs, used to treat other diseases. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Large-scale drug analysis reveals potential new COVID-19 antivirals

A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)

Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham