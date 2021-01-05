Tuesday, Jan 05, 2021 | Last Update : 07:32 AM IST

  Science   05 Jan 2021  Covaxin: Last word on efficacy yet to be heard
Science

Covaxin: Last word on efficacy yet to be heard

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 5, 2021, 4:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2021, 4:01 am IST

Doubts raised over clinical trial mode as to why vaccine given permission without completion of human trials

The vaccine was tried on hamsters and monkeys and it was found that after administration of both doses, there were no virus particles in upper and lower lungs
 The vaccine was tried on hamsters and monkeys and it was found that after administration of both doses, there were no virus particles in upper and lower lungs

Hyderabad: Efficacy of Covaxin will be known only after two doses are administered in all 25,800 human volunteers. The data will be available by March 2021 while doubts are being raised on the ‘clinical trial mode’ approval by the Drugs Controller General of India.

The term ‘clinical trial mode’ has raised doubts in the minds of scientists as to why a vaccine is being given permission without the completion of human trials.

 

Clarifying on the permission by DCGI, Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech says, “All those who having Covaxin jabs will be monitored. Healthcare workers will be the first to have the jabs and this will be a parallel trial.”

In the clinical trial mode, children above 12 years will also be given the vaccine and their observations and results recorded.

Emergency Use Authorization for a vaccine has been given for the first time in India. The rules of DCGI had been amended in 2009 when the first SARS-Cov 1 was notified in China. From then on, for swine flu, Ebola and other diseases, emergency use authorization is done globally.

 

India has for the first time taken up EUA due to the on-going pandemic and the emerging new strain SARS-Cov 2 B.1.1.7. Permission to an indigenous company that has still not completed its human trials has raised doubts in the minds of scientists.

Some 24,000 volunteers were recruited till date and the clinical trials are ongoing. The total number to be recruited for this is 25,800. These volunteers are given two doses each of Covaxin. The first dose will be counted as Day 0 and the second dose as Day 28. Till both the doses are given, it will not be clear how effective is the vaccine in protecting people from SARS-Cov 2.

The company says it is confident that the vaccine will provide 90 per cent protection based on the immunogenicity data and animal studies. The vaccine was tried on hamsters and monkeys and it was found that after administration of both doses, there were no virus particles in upper and lower lungs.

 

This data has been scientifically collected and the trial results are published and submitted to a government panel. “Clearing the challenge of animal studies is the most important step in the development of a vaccine and Covaxin has proven that it is completely safe,” stated Dr Ella.

The immunogenicity data and efficacy are co-related. In vero cell vaccines, it is found that there is protection from not one form but other variants of the virus too.

The number of human volunteers for recruitment has been a challenge for Bharat Biotech as there were not many showing a readiness. There were also other challenges like spread of ‘rumours’ about the side-effects of vaccines. The company needs 1,800 more volunteers to meet its target of 25,800.

 

The complete recruitment will help give a huge data on how the vaccine works, as they are given to those above 18 years of age, those suffering from co-morbid conditions and healthy subjects.

Tags: covaxin efficacy, phase 3 trails, clinical trail mode

Latest From Science

Bharat Biotech aims to recruit 26,000 volunteers across the country for the Phase-3 trials; it has crossed the 23,000-volunteer mark. (AFP)

Vaccine makers call approval a giant leap

A medical staff member conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a bicycle rider at a drive-through testing site. (Representational Image: AP)

New coronavirus strain may replace the old one, say experts

Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit more details to the subject committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for a review (AFP)

Bharat Biotech sends Phase-2 study results of Covaxin trial

The major worry with the new UK variant is that it is 70 percent more transmissible than the existing strains.

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham