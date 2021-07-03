Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

  Science   03 Jul 2021  Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief
Science

Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2021, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2021, 11:07 am IST

Delta variant is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months

A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)
 A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)

United Nations/Geneva: The world is in a very "dangerous period" of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

He said in countries with low vaccination coverage, terrible scenes of hospitals overflowing are again becoming the norm.

 

Compounded by more transmissible variants, like Delta, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, we are in a very dangerous period of this pandemic, Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday.

But no country is out of the woods yet. The Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate, which requires constant evaluation and careful adjustment of the public health response, he said.

Noting that the Delta variant has been detected in at least 98 countries and is spreading quickly in countries with low and high vaccination coverage, he said there are essentially two ways for countries to push back against new surges.

 

Public health and social measures like strong surveillance, strategic testing, early case detection, isolation and clinical care remain critical, he said, adding that masking, physical distance, avoiding crowded places and keeping indoor areas well ventilated are the basis for the response.

Ghebreyesus underscored that the world must equitably share protective gear, oxygen, tests, treatments and vaccines and stressed that he has urged leaders across the world to work together to ensure that by this time next year, 70 per cent of all people in every country are vaccinated.

"This is the best way to slow the pandemic, save lives, drive a truly global economic recovery and along the way prevent further dangerous variants from getting the upper hand. By the end of this September, we're calling on leaders to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of people in all countries, he said.

 

As new manufacturing hubs  including for mRNA vaccines  are being developed, the WHO chief said this could be accelerated by companies openly sharing technology and know-how.

In particular, I urge those companies  BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna  to share their know-how so that we can speed up the development of new production. The sooner we start building more vaccine hubs and upping global vaccine capacity, the sooner we can diminish deadly surges, he said.

The Delta variant, first detected in India, is now being reported in nearly 100 countries, which is likely an underestimate and the highly transmissible strain is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become dominant globally over the coming months, WHO had said this week.

 

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published by WHO said that as of June 29, 2021, 96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalizations to this variant.

It said given the increase in transmissibility, the Delta variant is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months.

WHO noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirusincluding individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures, that have been used since the beginning of the pandemicremain effective against current variants of concern, including the Delta variant. 

 

Tags: covid delta variant, world health organisation, vaccination coverage

Latest From Science

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

The face mask sensors are designed so that they can be activated by the wearer when they are ready to perform the test. (Photo: news.harvard.edu)

Novel face mask developed by MIT, Harvard can detect COVID-19 infection

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham