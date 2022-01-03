Monday, Jan 03, 2022 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

  Science   03 Jan 2022  Carnivores are more prone to cancer: Study
Science

Carnivores are more prone to cancer: Study

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2022, 12:21 pm IST

The research was done using data on 191 species and 110,148 individual mammals

The research also tried to explore whether diet differences explained the observed phylogenetic pattern in cancer risk. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 The research also tried to explore whether diet differences explained the observed phylogenetic pattern in cancer risk. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Odense: According to new research by the University of Southern Denmark, carnivores are more likely to have cancer than herbivores.

The research has been published in the 'Nature Journal'.

 

Nonetheless, to what extent are animals exposed to cancers and how often is their health affected by this disease has been little known so far. This is not a surprise, as in wild animals any serious illness will likely result in the untraceable death of the animal due to starvation or predation. Moreover, cancer is an age-associated disease, where old individuals are more prone to develop the disease.

Consequently, the risk of cancer in wild animals, where age is rarely known is difficult to estimate. Therefore, in order to explore how often do animals face cancer, this research focused on zoo animals, where individuals are followed throughout their lives.

 

Using data on 191 species and 110,148 individual mammals, this research demonstrated that cancer is a ubiquitous disease of mammals and it can emerge anywhere along the mammalian phylogeny.

The research also highlighted that cancer risk is not uniformly distributed along the phylogeny of mammals. For instance, Carnivores are particularly prone to be affected by cancer (e.g. over 25 per cent of Clouded leopards, Bat-eared foxes and Red wolves die of cancer), while ungulates appeared consistently highly resistant to this disease.

This research also tried to explore whether diet differences explained the observed phylogenetic pattern in cancer risk. The results indicated that consuming animals, especially mammalian prey, indeed increases cancer risk across mammals. The authors argued that high cancer risk in carnivorous mammals might be related to their low microbiome diversity, limited physical exercise under human care, oncogenic viral infections or other physiological aspects of carnivorous mammals.

 

The study also addressed a fascinating evolutionary question. Tumours are diseases of mutational origin, and mutations usually arise during cell division. Consequently, animals with larger bodies and longer lifespans that have undergone more cell division are likely to have a higher risk of developing tumours.

This theory has been supported by several studies in humans, for example, where greater body size (height) is associated with a higher risk of cancer. However, these correlations do not seem to hold across species, as an elephant and a mouse have a similar likelihood of developing cancer, even though their lifespans and body sizes differ by orders of magnitude. The discrepancy in the effect of body size and life expectancy on cancer risk is known as Peto's paradox.

 

This research provided proof that cancer risk is largely independent of body mass and life expectancy across mammals, providing thus unequivocal evidence for the validity of Peto's paradox. This result provided support for the claim that evolution has fashioned more and more efficient tumour suppressor mechanisms along with the evolution of extended longevities and/or larger body sizes.

"Overall our work highlights that cancer might represent a serious and significant threat to animal welfare, that need considerable scientific attention, especially in the context of recent environmental changes caused by humans," said co-author Fernando Colchero, University of Southern Denmark.

 

Moreover, a better understanding of cancer risk and resistance in various animal species can provide major advancements in the quest for natural anticancer defences and could revolutionize cancer medicine. For instance, studying species that are highly resistant to cancer, can provide basic information for the development of bio-mimetic natural cancer treatments, which, contrary to most cancer treatments are non-toxic to the host.

Tags: cancer, cancer awareness, cancer treatment
Location: Denmark, Fyn, Odense

Latest From Science

The consortium identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for the study, the vast majority of which were unvaccinated. (Photo: AP/File)

Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with cancer had 13 per cent mortality rate: Study

A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts

Passengers not adhering to social distance norms, board a train at a railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Clear data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron: INSACOG

A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport. (Photo: AP)

Antibodies that can block Omicron variant identified

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham