Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

  Science   02 Nov 2021  Covid vaccinated people with prior infection may have more antibodies: Study
Science

Covid vaccinated people with prior infection may have more antibodies: Study

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2021, 12:57 pm IST

The antibody levels were also compared at one and three months following the second dose

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: Antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, stay more durable in people who were infected by the disease and then received two doses of vaccine compared with those who only got immunised, according to a study.

The research, published in Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, followed 1,960 health care workers in the US who had received both doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

 

This included 73 people who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before the first vaccine dose.

The 73 were divided into two groups  those who were infected at 90 days or closer to the first vaccine dose, and those whose exposure to the virus was more than 90 days before the initial shot.

After adjusting for vaccine type, age and sex, antibody levels were compared for those with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection at one, three and six months following the second vaccine dose.

The antibody levels were also compared at one and three months following the second dose between the two groups with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

 

The two mRNA vaccines evaluated in the study introduce the body's immune system to S1, a protein subunit that is a component of the spikes found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2.

The spikes enable the virus to latch onto healthy cells and infect them.

Immunoglobulin G antibodies, elicited by S1 from the vaccines stimulating the immune system, neutralise the virus particles, preventing infection by SARS-CoV-2, or at least reducing the severity of the disease.

"We found that health care workers with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection followed by two doses of mRNA vaccine -- therefore, three independent exposures to the S1 spike protein -- developed higher antibody levels than those with vaccination alone," said study lead author Diana Zhong, a fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, US.

 

"The relative differences were 14 per cent higher at 1 month following the second vaccine dose, 19 per cent at three months and 56 per cent at six months," Zhong said.

The study participants with a PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection more than 90 days before their initial vaccination had adjusted antibody levels 9 per cent and 13 per cent higher than those who were exposed to the virus less than or equal to the 90-day mark.

"This suggests that a longer interval between infection and first vaccine dose may enhance the antibody response," said study senior author Aaron Milstone, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

 

Further investigation is needed to determine whether increased post-vaccination durability in previously infected people is attributable to the number of exposures to the virus, the interval between exposures, or the interplay between natural or vaccine-derived immunity, Milstone added.

Tags: covid vaccination, covid vaccination drive
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Science

A food delivery robot crosses a street in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. Hundreds of little robots, knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas, are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks in the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere. (AP /Carlos Osorio)

Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows in US

A total of 205 household contacts of Delta variant index cases were identified, of whom 53 tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Covid can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people at home: Lancet study

The Great Red Spot is probably the tallest Jovian storm measured so far with Juno's microwave and gravity-mapping instruments. (Photo: Twitter/@NASA)

Jupiter's monster storm not just wide but surprisingly deep

A health worker holds the used vials of Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield may offer over 90% protection against death from Delta variant: Study

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham