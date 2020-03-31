Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

Regional

Keralite who attended Nizamuddin prayer meet dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Mar 31, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2020, 2:04 pm IST

Other Pathanamthitta attendees to be quarantined

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi (PTI)
 Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi (PTI)

Kochi: A Keralite hailing from Pathanamthitta district, who attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation, died in New Delhi. The person has been identified as Dr. M. Salim.

According to reports, Salim had other health complications like cardiac issues. He died of a fever at a Delhi hospital four days back, as per reports in the regional media. But, it is not clear whether he died of coronavirus. The body was buried in Delhi

Two other Pathanamthitta residents, who attended the religious congregation, held between March 17 and 19 are also under observation in Delhi.

There are reports that few others including six persons from Pathanamthitta district who attended the prayer meeting returned to Kerala.

Several persons from different districts in Kerala attended the prayer meeting, according to regional media reports. Authorities have initiated measures to trace the persons and to put them under isolation

Tags: pathanamthitta, kerala coronavirus, hazrat nizamuddin dargah
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From Regional

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Even monkeys are starving

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (centre) (PTI)

Cops file FIR on fake message quoting Shivraj Chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham