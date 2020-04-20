Monday, Apr 20, 2020 | Last Update : 12:41 AM IST

Regional

MP cop dies of cardiac arrest hours before discharge after Covid recovery

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 9:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 9:48 pm IST

Indore sub-inspector tested negative twice after a month in quarantine

Women sit in social distance circles outside a bank as they wait to collect their pension in Bhopal. (AFP)
 Women sit in social distance circles outside a bank as they wait to collect their pension in Bhopal. (AFP)

Bhopal: A sub-inspector posted in Indore won his battle against Covid-19 but succumbed to a cardiac arrest hours before he was to be discharged from hospital.

Devendra Kumar Chandravamsi, 41, had tested positive for the virus on March 16 and was put into quarantine at a hospital in Indore. After 28 days in isolation, two successive samples of his returned negative for coronavirus, and he was go home on Sunday. But hours before that, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Chandravamsi was the first casualty among frontline personnel in the fight against the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

A pal of gloom descended on police circles in the state following his demise.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed anguish and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Chandravamsi’s family, apart from appointing his widow as an assistant sub-inspector of police.

At least a dozen policemen and 90 health personnel are among 1407 people who have tested positive for the virus in MP so far. There have been 72 deaths due to Covid-19.

Indore is the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, with 890 confirmed cases so far and 52 deaths.

The state capital Bhopal has 214 confirmed cases and six deaths.

However, total 131 people in the state including the state’s health secretary Pallavi Jain Govil, who had tested positive earlier, have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

In another development, one of the key accused in the attack on medical personnel in Indore recently, who tested positive for the virus later on, fled from a hospital in Jabalpur.

“We have launched a manhunt for him,” said a senior police officer of Jabalpur district.

Tags: indore cop coronavirus victim, tragic indore cop, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Latest From Regional

Just last week, things were looking up in Chikkaballapur with COVID-19 patients being sent home after recovery. (PTI)

Karnataka town in panic after three philanthropists test positive for Covid-19

Hosapete is a town in Bellary district of Karnataka.

Family of 11 tests positive for corona in Hosapete, Karnataka

With the Covid-19 epidemic showing signs of acceleration, roads leading into infection hot-spots, such as this one at the Banashankari temple, have been sealed off. (DC Photo: Satish B.)

2 deaths, 19 new cases: Covid-19 spurt sends anxieties soaring in Karnataka

A woman comes out of a walk-through disinfectant tunnel set up at the APMC market in Hubballi district of Karnataka. (PTI)

Panic in the police after Karnataka constable tests corona positive after lathicharge

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham