Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

70,815

47

Recovered

22,587

38

Deaths

2,296

2

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7233212973 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh201899845 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Karnataka86242631 Bihar7493776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Regional

Experts detect more gas leak risks at LG Polymer factory in Vizag

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 12, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 8:47 am IST

Andhra Pradesh government arranges ships to clear hazardous material from the factory

Policemen break open the locks of a house in Krisnapuram and RR Venkatapuram localities in Visakhapatnam to allow the owners to return. Hundreds of residents from the localities fled when a poisonous gas leaked from a factory last week, killing 12 people. (AA Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)
 Policemen break open the locks of a house in Krisnapuram and RR Venkatapuram localities in Visakhapatnam to allow the owners to return. Hundreds of residents from the localities fled when a poisonous gas leaked from a factory last week, killing 12 people. (AA Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: The port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh would have faced a catastrophe had the violation of safety norms at the LG Polymers factory there went unnoticed for a few more days.

Experts inspecting the aftermath of last week's styrene gas leak have found, much to their shock, that there were other storage facilities at the factory that were vulnerable to a leak of vapour on a larger scale.

Two of the experts deputed by the Centre have certified that styrene was stored in a high-risk present condition at the factory.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday directed the company to immediately take 13000 metric tonnes (MT) of material out of the country. Accordingly, the state government arranged, with the help of the Union Shipping Ministry, a vessel to carry 8000 MT to the company's HQ in Seoul. Another vessel is being arranged to ship 5000 MT out of the factory.

The evacuation will be completed in 3-4 days, said a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that two experts deputed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dr Anjan Ray, director of the Indian Institute of Petroleum, and Shantanu Geete, an industry expert, inspected the storage facilities at the LG Polymers plants as well as on the Vizag port premises.

"It was noticed that polymerization has just begun in another storage facility on the factory premises,” said a senior official.

The experts also visited the storage facility in the port and found that not all the required safety and technical parameters were being maintained. Dr Ray, who is an expert on styrene, recommended to the government that material from both the factory and the port should immediately cleared.

“The preliminary conclusion is that the storage facilities were not designed to keep the material for a long duration. The plant personnel claimed that the material is emptied every 10-15 days and never stored more than that,” industries minister M Goutham Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, the high power committee comprising senior bureaucrats Neerab Kumar Prasad and Karikal Valevan began its probe into the mishap. It visited the plant and interacted with the experts. It also invited inputs from people, who can send information they have to convenorhpc@gmail.com.

Tags: l g polymer, vizag gas leak, fatory hazard

Latest From Regional

Health advisories say elderly people are more at risk to novel coronavirus infection and need special care (PTI)

70-year-old diabetic recovers from Covid-19

Residents shower petals on a woman police officer in Bengaluru in appreciation of the campaign against Covid-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. (AA Photo by Satish B)

Three new deaths in Karnataka just as medical residents get restless

Davanagere in Karnataka enjoyed green status for a month with no new corona cases being reported.

In Karnataka, green district back to red after a month's lull in new cases

A 2017 file photo of people queuing up to buy liquor at a vend in Hyderabad. (AA Photo)

New lockdown law says OK to buy booze. But KCR regime ain't falling for it

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham