Pakistani-Originated UAVs Neutralized By Advanced Air Defence Systems

SRINAGAR: Jammu and its neighbourhood again witnessed attempted drone strikes originating from Pakistan, prompting the authorities to alert the residents to the threat by activating sirens and cutting off electricity.

The authorities said that drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Awantipora and Pathankot and that they were quickly “engaged” by advanced air defence systems.

As the air defence system, including the S-400, began to neutralize the drones sent apparently to target military stations and other sensitive sites, the loud explosions were heard across Jammu, leaving residents on edge as was the case on Thursday night.

A local journalist who lives in Jammu’s Roop Nagar area told this newspaper over the phone, “I can see a drone flying over the sky just right above our house. I think they are trying to target Nagrota (a Jammu suburb where the headquarters of the Indian Army’s 16 Corps-also known as White Knight Corps- are located).

Another Jammuite Nirmal Khajuria spoken with by this newspaper said, “These back-to-back attempts by Pakistan to target Jammu have heightened nervousness in people here although we know our defence authorities are capable of thwarting the danger”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who is in the town wrote on ‘X’ “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am… Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

In another post, he said, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

The entire Kashmir Valley also plunged into darkness after the authorities snapped electricity at around 9.30 pm as a precautionary measure. Airens were heard at a few places. Soon, explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport. Reportedly, a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was shot down near the Awantipora Air Force Station Awantipora, about 5-m from the Pulwama town.

On Thursday night, attempts were made to target military stations in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor and Udhampur in J&K and Pathankot in Punjab with Pakistani-origin drones and missiles. Though the threats were swiftly neutralised, as per a statement of the defence ministry, after using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and no casualties or material losses were reported, the incidents have fuelled anxiety among the people.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday said Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations. Islamabad has termed the Indian charge as “entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan.”

Nevertheless, as the threat resurfaced in Jammu areas on Friday night, the authorities urged residents to remain calm and avoid panic. Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah had earlier during the day on Friday asked the people to stay composed, reassuring that the defence forces could thwart such threats easily.