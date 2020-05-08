Friday, May 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Opinion, Oped

What makes Vizag the hazardous industry capital of India? Bribes!

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : May 8, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2020, 12:42 pm IST

There have been no less than 40 industrial mishaps in and around Visakhapatnam in the past six years, claiming at least 32 lives

A man carries a child to an ambulance after she was exposed to styrene gas that leaked out of tanks at a factory owned by L G Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Eleven people were killed in the industrial accident. (AA Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)
 A man carries a child to an ambulance after she was exposed to styrene gas that leaked out of tanks at a factory owned by L G Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Eleven people were killed in the industrial accident. (AA Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Horrific as Thursday morning’s styrene gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam was, the port city is no stranger to industrial accidents; in particular, adverse events at chemical factories. Here’s just a top-of-the-mind recall:

June 13, 2012: Explosion in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant killed 19 people
August 23, 2013: Fire in HPCL refinery claimed 27 lives
January 6, 2013: Two killed in fire at Hetero Drugs facility
December 27, 2019: Two die in Smilax Laboratories in Pharma City, Visakhapatnam

By one count, there have been no less than 40 industrial mishaps in and around Visakhapatnam in the past six years which claimed at least 32 lives.

But each time there is a mishap, politicians and power bureaucrats intervene to ensure that business soon goes back to usual. In the process, lakhs of rupees -- sometimes crores, depending on the magnitude of the mishap -- exchange hands.

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh government told Deccan Chronicle there have been multiple instances of politicians, bureaucrats and IPS officers rushing to the rescue of a factory or industry found to have been lax with safety precautions.

After several such mishaps in the past, there was a proposal by the then TDP regime to constitute an Industrial Safety Council comprising officials from various departments. It was decided that the council would seek periodic reports from all industries and factories.

''But that proposal was made just to calm the tempers of the public. It was never meant to take off,'' said a source, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Citing an example, a senior police officer recalled how, after an industrial mishap a few years ago, a senior minister in the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet called his subordinate official and asked him to go slow on the case. ''He (the managing director of the industry) is close to us,'' was what the politico told the officer.

Sources said that every time there is a mishap, the factories/industries pay compensation to the family members of the victims while keeping politicians and bureaucrats, including some in the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Inspectorate of Factories in 'good humour.'

''That is enough to bail them out,'' sources said.

The industries, besides maintaining rapport with politicians and bureaucrats, also participate actively in government programmes to strengthen their bonds with those in power.

A case in point is that of LG Polymers, where the gas leak claimed close to a dozen lives. As part of AP government's initiative 'Green Visakha, a target of planting 55,000 saplings was given to this firm by the social forestry department. On its part, LG Polymers, a  south Korean company operating since 1961, achieved 100 per cent of the target by planting 55,000 saplings in March last year.  

Another official, who worked in the Inspectorate of Factories till some time ago, stated that if factories and industries do not adhere to the prescribed safety and maintenance norms, it invariably means that there has been political and bureaucratic intervention on their behalf. ''Norms remain mostly on paper. All industries are well-connected. Highly expensive gifts are given. Whenever any industry is in trouble due to a mishap, both parties take care of each other,'' says the official. He added that the axe falls only on those who cannot pay up or are not all that well-connected.

''There have been several instances wherein industries have been served closure notices or asked to stop production for not complying with norms. But most of them manage to get favourable orders from the government after a period of time,'' he says. 

In fact, outspoken bureaucrat EAS Sarma has been vocal about the nexus between promoters and politicians.

Sources further said that complaints are frequently lodged by people residing close to these industries or anonymous letters are written by factory workers to various agencies, detailing the wrongdoings of the company. But no action is taken.

While Visakhapatnam has 392 factories/industries in the red zone, there are 439 in orange zone, 132 in the green zone and one in white zone, totalling 964. 

When it comes to the AP Pollution Control Board, the sanctioned employee strength is 289 but the number of employees at present is merely 124.

Tags: vizag industry. lg polymers, south korea vizag, styrene gas leak
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Latest From Opinion

Migrant workers carry sacks of groceries distributed at their workplace during coronavirus lockdown (PTI)

Sanjay Kumar: As India battles Covid, class divide is growing

Xi Jinping, President of China

Maura Moynihan: Top Western elites are now cheerleaders for Xi’s China

Representational image (Twitter)

AA Edit: Lessons, for ‘bois’

Representational image (PTI)

AA Edit: Flights home: More optics, less mitigation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham