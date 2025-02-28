European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen begins two-day trip to India

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen began a two-day trip to India on Thursday to expand two-way cooperation in areas of trade, investment and clean energy amid increasing global concerns over US President Donald Trump's economic policies. Accompanied by a high-powered delegation of more than 20 European Union (EU) college of commissioners, Ms von der Leyen will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The EU is seeking both a new strategic agenda with India and a free trade pact that will result in the reduction of trade tariffs and both trade and defence & security will be an important part of the talks, apart from other issues such as the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.The EC is the top executive body of the EU and handles its day-to-day functioning. The visit is also seen as crucial, given that the India-EU Summit is expected to be held in the country in the second half of this year.The top leadership of India and the EU is expected to infuse on Friday a fresh momentum in sealing an ambitious trade deal at the earliest as the 27-nation bloc is keen to re-energise the two-way economic ties amid its looming friction with the US on tariffs.“In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally," Ms von der Leyen said."I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," she posted on X shortly after she was received at the Delhi airport by Union minister Anupriya Patel.The talks between Mr Modi and Ms von der Leyen are taking place against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the EU and the Trump administration over tariffs.Soon after the European Union delegation reached the national capital, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar met the European Commission President and discussed key bilateral issues. "Appreciate her thoughts on reenergising India's engagement with Europe," he said."The wide-ranging participation of Indian ministers and EU college of commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties," Mr Jaishankar posted on X.According to a senior official of the ministry of external affairs, the India-EU partnership is important for us and we are looking at some "concrete" forward movement in a number of critical areas, including trade and defence.On the EU looking at pressing India to bring down tariffs on cars, wine and agricultural products, the foreign ministry official said India too has certain expectations from the bloc.Earlier, Ms von der Leyen paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.The second meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will also be held during the visit.During the visit, the EU will also discuss the Ukraine conflict with New Delhi, including the effectiveness of European sanctions on Russia. The European body sees India as a “champion of peace”, a senior EU official said.The EU is India's largest trading partner, with trade in goods valued at 124 billion euros in 2023, with an increase of almost 90 per cent in the last decade. Around 6,000 European companies are present in India, directly providing 1.7 million jobs and indirectly supporting 5 million jobs across various sectors. The EU and India resumed negotiations on a free trade agreement in 2022.