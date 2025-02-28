Crime branch to probe rape case against Bhartia

Mumbai: The investigation into the rape case filed against businessman Shyam Subder Bhartia has been handed over to the crime branch of Thane police. The police have also slapped atrocity charges against the four accused persons. The complainant, who is an aspiring actor, has sought police protection.

Thane Police have registered the FIR against Mr. Bhartia and three others on charges of multiple rape, criminal intimidation and offences under the Atrocities Act at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane on February 22. Since Thane Police did not initially register an FIR, the 34-year-old actress had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a direction for filing the FIR against the big businessman.

According to the victim’s advocate Sofiya Shaikh, they are approaching the High Court for the protection of the victim as the police did not provide any security to the complainant despite writing a letter to Thane Police Commissioner on February 25. “Arrest has not been made in this case. As far as we are aware, the investigation is yet to begin,” Ms Shaikh told this newspaper.

The lawyer also alleged that there was an unjustified delay in the investigation. “Even after registering the FIR in the case, the accused have not been summoned for the investigation. We are going to apprise the High Court about how Thane Police has been handling the case,” she added.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam said, “The investigation has been transferred to the crime branch.”

In the FIR, the aspiring actress accused Mr Bhartia of raping her in Singapore and three different places in Mumbai in May and June, 2023. She has claimed that her first rape in Singapore on May 24, 2023 was video recorded by co-accusued Pooja Singh, who threatened her to made the video viral if she complained. She had also stated in the FIR that derogatory words have been used against her by referring to her caste by the accused.

In a statement to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Jubilant FoodWorks company said, “In reference to media reports about the registration of an FIR by the police, the company has received a statement from Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, in his personal capacity, where he denies all the allegations as they are baseless, false and disparaging, and made with clear malafide intent against him. The Order of the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay, downloaded from Court’s website, specifically states that the police shall investigate the case on its own merits. The Court has also made it clear in the said order that they have not dwelled on the merits of the complaint in any manner whatsoever. As a respectable citizen, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia would fully cooperate with the investigation agency as and when called upon to do so. As the Investigation in this matter is ongoing, no additional comments can be made at this stage. He has further requested that the privacy of the family be respected. The Company confirms that the said news reports have no material impact on the Company or its operations.”





