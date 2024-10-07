No limit for liquor licence applications in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The new liquor policy of Andhra Pradesh allows individuals to file multiple applications for liquor shop licences.



State excise and prohibition director Nishant Kumar said this change is aimed at streamlining the licensing process and increasing individuals’ participation in the liquor business. By enabling one person to submit several applications, the government would ensure a healthy competition and enhance revenue generation.He said, “There is no restriction on the number of applications a person can file for participation in the lottery process of liquor shops. Similarly, there is no restriction on the number of shops a person can hold at a time.”Under these circumstances, it has become imperative to make the authorization process easier and simpler to enable the intending applicants to file any number of applications and participate in the drawl of lots through his representatives, he said.The department has released a proforma with an ID-based authentication for self-verification, simplifying the authorization process and this can be used by applicants for their participation. It would be sufficient to record details like the name of the applicant and the name of the authorized person in the prescribed manner and submit it to the authorities.