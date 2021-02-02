Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

  Newsmakers   02 Feb 2021  Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative
Newsmakers

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2021, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2021, 11:20 am IST

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Panjabi on his appointment

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)
 In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Washington: US President Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Raj Panjabi, an Indian-origin public health professional, to lead his Malaria Initiative which aims to control and eliminate the disease in African and Asian countries.

Born in Liberia, Panjabi and his family fled the country during its civil war and arrived in the United States as refugees in the 1990s.

 

"After being sworn in this morning, I'm honored to share that I've been appointed by Biden as the president's Malaria Coordinator to lead the US president's Malaria Initiative. I'm grateful for this chance to serve," Panjabi, 39, said on Twitter.

"My family and I arrived in America 30 years ago after fleeing civil war in Liberia. A community of Americans rallied around my family to help us build back our lives. It's an honour to serve the country that helped build back my own life as part of the Biden-Harris Administration, he said.

In the face of an "unprecedented" crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better.

 

"But as I have learned in America: we are not defined by the conditions we face, we are defined by how we respond," he said in a series of tweets.

As a doctor and public health professional who has cared for patients alongside the staff of the President's Malaria Initiative and its partners the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Center for Disease Control, Panjabi said: "I've been inspired by how they've responded to fight malaria, one of the oldest and deadliest pandemics, and saved lives around the world."

He said this mission is personal for him.

The US President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), launched in 2005, supports 24 partner countries in sub-Saharan Africa and three programmes in the Greater Mekong Subregion in Southeast Asia to control and eliminate malaria.

 

"My grandparents and parents were infected with malaria while living in India. As a child in Liberia, I fell sick with malaria, and as a doctor serving in Africa, I have seen this disease take too many lives," he said. He said he has seen how the Malaria Initiative and its partners have responded with resolve in the countries where it operates.

"I've seen the relief on the faces of parents whose children survived malaria because they were treated with medicines and by health workers backed by its support," he said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Panjabi on his appointment.

 

"Congratulations Raj Panjabi on your appointment as @POTUS Malaria Coordinator for @PMIgov. Together, we can end Malaria!" Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Panjabi fled Liberia during the country's civil war at age nine, becoming a refugee in the US. He returned to Liberia as a medical student and in 2007, and co-founded Last Mile Health.

He has served as an assistant professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School, an associate physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and the CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Panjabi and the Last Mile Health team played a key role in the 2013-16 West Africa Ebola epidemic, helping train over a thousand frontline and community health workers and support the government of Liberia to lead its national Ebola Operations Centre. Panjabi delivered testimony on the Ebola epidemic at the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee.

 

In response to COVID-19, he led Last Mile Health to support governments in Africa to train frontline health workers. He served as the advisor to former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in her role as the co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response at the World Health Organization (WHO). Panjabi has cared for patients with COVID and urgent care needs.

He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, trained in internal medicine and primary care at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and received a master's degree in public health in epidemiology from Johns Hopkins. He has served as a faculty member at the Harvard Kennedy School.

 

Tags: joe biden, us president joe biden, dr. raj panjabi, indian-origin public health professional, malaria initiative
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Newsmakers

Larry kinf file photo (Image source: AP)

From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The 78-year-old Democratic leader and his 56-year-old Indian-origin deputy will be inaugurated on January 20, it was announced after the constitutional process was finally completed by a joint session of Congress. (Photo:AFP)

Biden wins amid chaos...

Cover page of Vinay Sitapati's 'Jugalbandi'. (Twitter/@vinay_sitapati)

Modi, like RSS, is not dogmatic on economy. But he is close to a Gandhian socialist: Sitapati

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham