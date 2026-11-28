Bhubaneswar: In a significant concession to thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers protesting in Bhubaneswar over their long-pending demands, the Odisha government on Friday announced an increase in their monthly remuneration, along with substantial enhancements in death compensation and retirement benefits.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, announced the revised benefits in the State Assembly on Friday evening following approval from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Under the revised structure, the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, while helpers will now receive Rs 6,000, up from the existing Rs 5,000.

In another major relief, the ex-gratia assistance payable in the event of the death of an Anganwadi worker or helper has been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The government has also substantially enhanced financial assistance under its Exit Policy. Anganwadi workers will now receive Rs 3 lakh upon retirement, compared to the earlier Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, the retirement benefit for helpers has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The existing annual financial incentives provided to Anganwadi workers under various government schemes will continue, Parida said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an indefinite cease-work agitation launched by thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on November 23. The protesters had been demanding government employee status, higher remuneration, pensions and other social security benefits.

The agitating workers had sought monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 for workers and Rs 9,000 for helpers, besides regularisation of their services and fulfilment of other long-pending demands.

The government's announcement is expected to provide financial relief to the frontline workforce engaged in delivering maternal and child healthcare, supplementary nutrition and pre-school education services across the state.

Parida appealed to the protesting workers and helpers to resume their duties and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of Anganwadi centres.