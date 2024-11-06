Zomata Delivery Man's Diwali Video Goes Viral, Sparks Social Media Reactions

A video of a Zomato delivery partner has gone viral, featuring a vlog where he documents his workday on Diwali.

Ritik Tomar, who works part-time at Zomato, shared his experience on Instagram, showing his six-hour shift from 5 pm to 11 pm in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

During the shift, he completed a total of 8 deliveries.

At the end of the video, Tomar revealed that he earned Rs 316 for the day. However, the 'estimated earnings' displayed on the Zomato app showed Rs 40.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the delivery partner titled it, "Zomato job on Diwali."

The video was posted six days ago and has since gone viral. It garnered over 5.5 million views and more than 138k likes.

As the video went viral many people shared their opinions in the comment section.

One user commented, "More power to you bhai..May you celebrate your next diwali with your family."

"At Diwali, I was standing in the balcony n thinking about my life...suddenly a Zomato delivery boy on bicycle came top our neighbour's house to deliver. Everyone is celebrating while some are struggling just to get meals," another user wrote.

A third user wrote, "What the hell is the CEO doing? Increasing their wages and giving petrol allowances, he is busy buying sports cars."

"Hey you GenZ. Have you ever given the same thought for your parents who slogs the same way. Why this stupid Victim game is being played everywhere. Guys its a brutal world and you need to suffer to survive and excel. And Yes I worked for 14 hours on Diwali, " a user commented.