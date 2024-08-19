Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrives in Delhi

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning to attend the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave.The participation of Chiwenga in the conclave, held here in the national capital, highlights the strong ties between India and Zimbabwe.Sharing a post on X, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote, "VP C.G.D.N. Chiwenga of Zimbabwe arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave.""His participation in the Conclave highlights the strong ties between India and Zimbabwe and reinforces our commitment to a stronger and collaborative relationship with Africa," the MEA post further added.India and Zimbabwe held their third Foreign Office Consultations in Harare and reviewed bilateral relations on August 6.The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in development partnerships, trade and economic relations, digital technology, agriculture, health, defence, consular and cultural issues, among others.Notably, the 19th edition of the CII India-Africa Business Conclave will aim to serve as an instrument for Africa's growth and the role of the India-Africa partnership in regional and global value chain integration.India remains the fastest-growing large economy, supported by favourable demographics (consistent labour supply), improving institutional strength, and enhanced governance.Currently, India is the 5th largest economy with an estimated GDP of USD 3.7 trillion for FY24, despite the pandemic and the macroeconomic imbalances and financial sector issues inherited in previous years, according to the Finance Ministry's January 2024 economic review.Previously in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that Africa is undergoing rapid changes today, and it is on its way from being the cradle of human civilisation to becoming the land of the future, adding that India looks at it as a 'natural partner' with trust and mutual respect.In his address at the Africa Day celebrations in the national capital, Jaishankar noted that India-Africa relations are "deep-rooted," emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India's engagements in Africa."Africa, we all know, is today undergoing very rapid changes. These span the range from being the cradle of human civilisation to becoming the land of the future. It is a continent with the youngest demographies, one with vast natural resources, expanding capabilities, growing markets and most of all, rising ambitions," Jaishankar had said."India, the most populous country in the world and currently the fifth largest economy, looks at Africa as a natural partner. Anchored in trust and mutual respect, it is focused now on value addition within Africa, with production, research, localisation and local employment," he added