ZELIO Ebikes Eeva series for city commuting comes at Rs 56,051

Pune: ZELIO Ebikes on Wednesday expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Eeva series, featuring three models priced between Rs 56,051 and Rs 90,500. These low-speed electric scooters are designed to cater to the needs of urban commuters, including students, professionals, and gig workers. Designed for urban commuters, these low-speed electric scooters offer various battery options, advanced features, and ranges up to 100 km.

The Eeva series integrates advanced features such as improved safety mechanisms, modern design elements, and superior performance, setting a new benchmark in the low-speed electric scooter segment,” claimed Kunal Arya, Managing Director of ZELIO Ebikes.

The scooters are equipped with drum brakes at both the front and rear for reliable stopping power.

The Eeva also boasts features such as an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, USB charger, and a digital display.

The Eeva comes in five battery variants: 60V/32AH Lead Acid: Rs 56,051, 55-60 km range, 7-8 hours charging time.

The 72V/32AH Lead Acid: Rs 58,551, 70 km range, 7-9 hours charging time.

The 60V/38AH Lead Acid: INR 61,851, 70-75 km range, 8-9 hours charging time.

The 72V/38AH Lead Acid: Rs 65,551, 100 km range, 9-10 hours charging time.

The 60V/30AH Li-Ion: Rs 79,051, 80 km range, 4 hours charging time.

The Eeva ZX+ features a 60/72V BLDC motor, a gross weight of 90 kg, and a 180 kg loading capacity. The ZX+ includes all the features of the Eeva and Eeva Eco, with additional safety and performance enhancements such as front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

ZELIO Ebikes provides a warranty of 1 year or 10,000 kilometers on both lead acid and lithium-ion batteries across the Eeva series. The company, founded in 2021, has over 100 dealers across India, catering to 2,00,000 customers.