Zelio drives in new high speed electric scooter 'Mystery'

Hyderabad: Zelio Ebikes, an electric two-wheeler maker, on Thursday introduced its latest high-speed electric scooter, the Mystery, offering a range of 100 km on a single charge. Priced at Rs 81,999, the new scooter is designed for daily commutes. Powered by a 72V/29AH lithium-ion battery and a 72V motor, the Mystery has a riding range of 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of 70 kmph.

It has a load capacity of 180 kg, making it ideal for those seeking a reliable and efficient E2W. The scooter's charging time is between 4 to 5 hours. The Mystery is equipped with features such as hydraulic shock absorbers and a combi brake system. It also features a digital display, reverse gear, USB charging, and an anti-theft alarm.

Zelio is also planning to introduce a new low-speed cargo electric scooter named Logix this year. Logix will offer a top speed of 25 kmph, a riding range of 90 km on a single charge and a load capacity of 150 kg.

“The Mystery represents the next evolution in our electric scooter lineup – a perfect blend of performance, reliability, and eco-conscious design,” said Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Zelio Ebikes.

He said with its impressive range, superior build quality, and host of advanced features, the Mystery is designed to meet the needs of today’s commuter, while paving the way for a greener tomorrow.

“We are confident that this scooter will capture the imagination of our customers and set new standards in the electric vehicle space,” Arya noted. At present Zelio sells models like the Gracy, X-Men, and Eeva series of low-speed electric scooters.

The company, which has over 256 dealers across India, is set to expand to 400 dealers by March 2025.