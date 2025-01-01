Zeenat Returns to Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve after Tranquilization

Bhubaneswar: Tigress Zeenat has made her way back to Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve, days after being tranquillised and captured in West Bengal. The majestic feline was released into a soft enclosure in the reserve’s south division on Wednesday morning, following her transfer from Alipore Zoo in West Bengal.

A video shared by the Odisha forest department captured Zeenat’s graceful return, showing her sprinting energetically, drinking from a water source, and enjoying a refreshing swim—offering a glimpse of her vitality and freedom.

Efforts are underway to reintroduce Zeenat to her natural habitat. Baripada Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni confirmed that she is in excellent health and adapting well to her new surroundings. "Zeenat was released into the soft enclosure at 8 am on Wednesday after completing her journey from West Bengal last night," he said.

For the next few days, Zeenat will remain in the enclosure, initially designed for another tigress named Jamuna. Under round-the-clock surveillance, her health and behavior will be closely monitored to ensure her well-being.

A specialised steering committee has been formed to oversee her progress and determine the appropriate timing for her reintegration into the reserve’s core area.

“Tigress Zeenat is now healthy and moving freely inside the enclosure,” said Gogineni. “We are analysing her behavior carefully, and the steering committee will decide when she is ready to return to the wild.”