Zardari Says He Refused Bunker During Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly said that he refused to take shelter in a bunker after India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year.

According to media reports, Zardari said his military secretary had urged him to move to a bunker after hostilities began. “He came to me and said the war had begun and suggested we go to the bunkers. I told him that if martyrdom is destined, it will happen here. Leaders do not die in bunkers; they die on the battlefield,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after India delivered a “jaw-breaking response” to Pakistan and rendered its airfields inoperable, Islamabad sought a halt to Indian military action. He said Pakistan approached New Delhi directly at the level of the Directors General of Military Operations, following which an understanding was reached between the two countries.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar admitted that India had attacked the Nur Khan airbase in the early hours of May 10 during Operation Sindoor. He also said that an Indian drone strike damaged a Pakistani military installation and injured personnel at the site.