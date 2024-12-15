Zakir Hussain Death: Condolences Pour In

Mourning the loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Ji, a towering figure in Indian classical music. His mesmerizing performances inspired generations of music lovers. May his legacy continue to inspire and influence the world of music. pic.twitter.com/b0P0wtKjZX — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 15, 2024

Deeply saddened by the passing of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true legend whose rhythms transcended borders and united hearts.



His contribution to Indian classical music and global art is unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and…

The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab leaves our world of culture poorer. Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms.



A doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose…