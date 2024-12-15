Zakir Hussain Death: Condolences Pour In
The news of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain's death brought an outpouring of condolences from people across all walks of life.
भारत के जानेमाने तबला वादक, पद्मविभूषण उस्ताद ज़ाकिर खान जी का निधन एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 15, 2024
शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना।
भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।#ZakirHussain pic.twitter.com/3AiLsykILx
Mourning the loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Ji, a towering figure in Indian classical music. His mesmerizing performances inspired generations of music lovers. May his legacy continue to inspire and influence the world of music. pic.twitter.com/b0P0wtKjZX— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 15, 2024
Deeply saddened by the passing of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true legend whose rhythms transcended borders and united hearts.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 15, 2024
His contribution to Indian classical music and global art is unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and… pic.twitter.com/JDyn0MyhgN
The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab leaves our world of culture poorer. Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 15, 2024
A doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose… pic.twitter.com/NtXkA4fdpO
In the passing away of Tabla exponent, Ustad Zakir Hussain, India and the world has lost a musical genius, and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2024
The Padma Vibhushan Tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the… pic.twitter.com/x9RM6l68fQ