Zakir Hussain a true genius: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music. Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi added.

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.…

He said on X, "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73.

Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.�