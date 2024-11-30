Yunus must take immediate steps to prevent carnage: Karan Singh on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Saturday condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples and community leaders in Bangladesh and urged the country's interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take immediate steps to prevent the "carnage" as well as reassure the Hindu community of their security. His remarks came a day after three Hindu temples were allegedly vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram, which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked for sedition.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have come under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus assumed power following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August amid a student-led protest.

India has been expressing concern over the attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

Singh said in a statement, "Having been in the Union Cabinet and personally witnessed the whole saga of Bangladesh liberation in the 1970s, it was assumed that, unlike Pakistan, where Islamic fundamentalism suffused the nation, Bangladesh was to be a democratic and non-denominational nation where all religious communities would receive equal protection from the state."

But recent events in which Hindu temples, organisations, community leaders, and private residences have been ruthlessly attacked, causing severe loss of life and property, are indeed shocking, he said.

The same has happened with Christian churches and the Ahmadiyya community. These events are highly condemnable, the former Union minister said.

"I urge the Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, who heads the new (interim) government of Bangladesh, to take immediate steps to prevent this carnage and to reassure the large and widespread Hindu community that their lives, property, and religious places shall be fully secure," Singh said.

The recent events have created widespread concern in the billion-strong Hindu community around the world and are gravely impacting the image of Bangladesh, he said.

"I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar have conveyed the appropriate message to Bangladesh on behalf of India," the former Jammu and Kashmir governor said.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, as it expressed serious concern over the surge of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

Jaishankar told Parliament that India had taken serious note of the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it was the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities.