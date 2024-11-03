Yunus Chaudhary dismissed as Congress Baghpat chief

Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress president for Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was removed from his position on Saturday after an objectionable video of him surfaced on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee announced his removal, stating, "The allegations against you during your presidency have tarnished the party's image."

In the video, Chaudhary appears to engage in inappropriate behavior while allegedly exposing himself to a woman filming the incident. During the footage, the woman expresses discomfort, saying, "My mother will come now, this is wrong," to which Chaudhary reportedly replies, "This is the last time."

Chaudhary has denied that he is the person in the video, claiming it was edited and manipulated by political rivals to undermine him. Baghpat Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya noted that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident, but legal action will be taken if a complaint is submitted.

Congress State Spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi confirmed Chaudhary's dismissal, stating he spoke with State President Ajay Rai regarding the decision. Tyagi mentioned the video emerged on Friday, prompting a swift response from party leadership. He indicated that further actions, including possible expulsion from the party, will be determined soon.