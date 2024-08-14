YSRC Government Too Inherited Deficit From Naidu in 2019: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter) Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

�Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the financial crisis depicted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been inherited by the YSRC government too in 2019.



“In addition, we also faced additional burdens due to COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these difficulties, our administration never shied away from implementing welfare schemes,” Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out while meeting ZPTCs and MPTCs from Yelamanchili and Bheemili constituencies.

He accused the Telugu Desam-led coalition government of not fulfilling its promises made before the elections, dismantling crucial educational and healthcare initiatives, and fostering a governance style that is increasingly seen as corrupt and ineffective.

The YSRC chief warned that the resulting discontent within public due to TD’s failure to fulfil its promises will soon reach a point where TD workers will struggle to face the backlash from households.

He asked his party members to remain courageous in the face of adversity and continue supporting the people. “They will, in turn, support YSRC,” he stated.