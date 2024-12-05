Youth in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar dies by suicide amid online gaming debt

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old youth reportedly took his own life on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, allegedly driven by an addiction to online gaming and the pressure of mounting debts incurred from his gaming activities.

The deceased, identified as Shasanka Sekhar Satpathy, was a resident of Tinimundia Square under the Lingaraj Police Station in the Capital City.

According to family members, Shasanka had been deeply engrossed in online gaming, spending long hours playing at home. In recent days, however, he became increasingly withdrawn and displayed signs of distress. Tragically, he was found hanging at his residence.

Despite his family’s efforts to rush him to Capital Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Lingaraj Police officials, upon being alerted, visited the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. While inquiries are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that Shasanka may have taken this step after losing money in online gaming, further exacerbating his financial struggles.

According to cyber experts, online gaming has seen a dramatic surge in popularity in recent years, captivating millions of users worldwide. However, this rise has also sparked growing concerns over the potential harms associated with excessive gaming, particularly among youth.

Experts warn that such addiction can lead to severe psychological and financial consequences. They emphasise the importance of open communication within families to address early signs of gaming addiction.

“Parents need to engage with their children to understand their activities. If they suspect issues such as gaming-related debts or scams, timely counseling and intervention are crucial,” Dr Ashok Acharya, a mental health professional advised.

Dr Prakash Jena, a cyber expert, said, “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the darker side of online gaming and highlights the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures to protect vulnerable individuals from its adverse effects.”�