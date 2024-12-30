Youth dies of suspected heart attack during cricket match in Jalna

Jalna:�A 30-year-old man from Palghar district near Mumbai died on Monday while playing cricket in Jalna in Maharashtra, a police official said.The deceased was identified as Nalasopara resident Vijay Patel, the official said.

"He collapsed at around 11:30pm while playing a match as part of the Christmas Trophy tournament here. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack. Attempts to revive him through CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) failed. We are awaiting the post mortem report," the official said.�