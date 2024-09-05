Youth Congress Clash with Police Over Kerala CM Resignation

The Youth Congress members marching towards the secretariat were stopped by the police at the main gate. The activists attempted to breach the barricades to enter the secretariat grounds, prompting the police to repeatedly deploy water cannons. Despite this, the activists did not vacate the area. The situation escalated when protestors shattered a police shield on the ground, resulting in a baton charge by the police.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress workers, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following grave allegations made by a ruling front MLA against senior police officers, clashed with the police in front of the state secretariat on Thursday.

Youth Congress Vice President Abin Varkey was encircled and brutally beaten by a group of police officers, resulting in head injuries. Despite his injuries, Varkey, who was bleeding, declined ambulance transport to the hospital and persisted with his protest.

In addition to him, three other Youth Congress workers sustained injuries during the police encounter. They were subsequently admitted to a local hospital.

"We expected them to attack our workers ruthlessly. Let them kill us, but we are not going to back out from the agitation," he said.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran, who rushed to the site of the agitation, criticised the police, accusing them of unleashing brutal violence against the Youth Congress workers. "If they resort to such criminal activities, we will confront them on the streets. The Congress will take over this agitation," he stated.

The Youth Congress protest called for the resignation of the Chief Minister following shocking allegations by ruling front MLA P. V. Anvar against senior police officers, including ADGP of law-and-order M. R. Ajith Kumar. Anvar accused the ADGP of engaging in criminal activities and murders connected to gold smuggling, as well as misusing the cyber cell to unlawfully intercept and tap the phones of ministers, notable politicians, and journalists.

With the MLA scaling up his attack, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a high-level investigation into the allegations. A Special Investigation Team, under the supervision of DGP Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, was formed to conduct the inquiry.

Additionally, Anvar met with CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan and submitted a petition requesting a thorough investigation. The legislator also accused the Chief Minister's political secretary, P. Sasi, of protecting the questionable police officers.