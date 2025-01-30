Young women beat up AIADMK leader

Chennai: Peeved over the sexual harassment meted out to them, four young women beat up with broomsticks and footwear their 60-year-old former landlord, who was a local AIADMK functionary, and handed him over the police at Padappai near Manimangalam in Kanchipuram district, causing a flutter in the suburban locality.

When the joint secretary of the Kundrathur West Union MGR Association, M Ponnambalam, made sexual advances to one of the women tenants living in his house about 20 days back, the group of girls, all of them working for a multinational company having a production unit in Sunguvarchatram, vacated the house and took up on rent another house in Keelapadapai.

But when Ponnambalam called one of the girls and asked to come over to his house to collect the advance amount that they had paid him for taking the house on rent, they believed him and went there. However, Ponnambalam is said to have closed the door and misbehaved with them.

The angry young women picked up whatever they could lay their hands on, like broomsticks and footwear, and assaulted him. One of them even videographed their attack on the mobile phone, which was shared with other people.

Ponnambalam, who verbally abused the women and also slapped them back during the assault, opened the door and escaped. But the women locked the door again and remained inside the room till the police arrived based on their calls and that of their friends whom they had contacted.

Apart from police filing cases and taking up the investigation, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Ponnambalam from the primary membership of the party and stripped him of all the posts that he held, besides instructing party cadre not to have any truck with him.