You can dine at Lal Chowk thanks to Modi: Kishan Reddy to Rahul

Srinagar: Union Minister for coal and mines and BJP’s election in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he could drove to Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk to have dinner at a restaurant known for its Kashmiri delicacies and enjoy ice-cream at a nearby parlour only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made sincere efforts to bring peace and normalcy in J&K.

“It is due to the 10 years of work of the Narendra Modi government that he was able to go to Lal Chowk and eat food last night,” Mr. Reddy said while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

Later he wrote on microblogging site ‘X,’ “The BJP is the party that organized the Tiranga Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. After coming to power, the BJP-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and has been working tirelessly to restore peace and development in the Valley”.

He added, “As a result of the Modi government's efforts over the past 10 years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Lal Chowk last night after midnight and personally experienced the peaceful environment in Srinagar. The people of J&K, recognizing the importance of continued development and welfare activities for a better future, have decided to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections”.

The Union Minister during his interaction with the media asked the Congress leadership to clarify the party’s stand on Article 370 and the National Conference’s manifesto which promises that it will work towards its restoration if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of the country about the resolution of the National Conference. They should also talk about Congress' stand on Article 370," he said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Reddy while reacting to the NC’s manifesto had said that the question of bringing back Article 370 doesn't arise nor will the Abdullahs or the Congress come to power in J&K. “There is no question of either Omar Abdullah or the National Conference or Congress party coming to power (in J&K), then how will they bring back Article 370. Omar Abdullah will neither become Chief Minister, nor will he come to power, so the issue of bringing back Article 370 does not arise,” he had said.