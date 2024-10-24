Yogi meets RSS chief on bypolls

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mathura late on Tuesday, where issues including the coming Assembly bypolls in the state also came up for discussion. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also present. The meeting comes ahead of the national executive meeting of the RSS and its affiliates.

Mr Bhagwat is in Mathura to participate in the RSS's annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, also known as the "Diwali baithak", scheduled for October 25-26. The UP CM had reached Mathura to review the preparedness of the meeting in the temple town. This was the first meeting between the UP CM and the RSS supremo after the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP's tally came drastically down, both nationally and in the state

According to sources, Mr Adityanath, Mr Bhagwat and Mr Hosabale discussed organisational issues and coordination between the RSS cadre and the BJP in the state ahead of the crucial bypolls, the lack of which was said to be one of the main reasons behind the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

At the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, review of the "RSS 100" plan and the Vijayadashami speech of Mr Bhagwat will be the main focus.

During his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur earlier this month, Mr Bhagwat had stressed Hindu unity while referring to atrocities on the community in Bangladesh. He also talked about demographic imbalance due to infiltration, cultural degradation, forces trying to weaken the Indian society and creating disharmony among the society.

The RSS will be celebrating its centenary next year. The two day long meeting will discuss how to mark the centenary across the nation. Several socio-political issues are also likely to come up for discussion during the meeting.

The meeting in Parkham village near the temple town of Mathura will also discuss the "organisational goals" that have to be achieved by next year when the RSS completes 100 years of its foundation.



All the heads of the RSS' 46 provincial units, general secretaries and pracharaks are expected to attend the meeting. Mr Bhagwat, Mr Hosabale, all joint general secretaries and other members of the national executive will be present at the meeting.