Yogi Govt Bans Strikes for 6 Months

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has imposed a six-month ban on strikes and protests within its departments, corporations, and local authorities. This decision, outlined in an official statement, comes under the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (Esma).

State BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla explained that the ban is part of preparations for major events like the Kumbh Mela and other significant programmes. The objective is to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted for residents and visiting pilgrims during these events.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has condemned the move as “undemocratic”. SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha told the media that the decision violates the constitutional rights of citizens and government workers to express their opinions.

“People and government employees have a right to express their views as per the provisions of the Constitution. But it seems that the government does not want people to do so,” Mr Sinha said.