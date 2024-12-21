Yogi Adityanath Slams Temple Desecration After Bhagwat’s Remarks

New Delhi: A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat talked about inclusivity and gave a call to avoid raking up temple-mosque disputes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the destruction of Hindu temples in various parts of the country in the past. The Uttar Pradesh CM reiterated that protection of Sanatan Dharma is essential for world peace.

Citing Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Mathura’s Krishna Janambhoomi, and Sambhal’s Harihar Bhoomi temples, the Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that “bhautik vikas" (development) cannot be sustained by neglecting the heritage.

Continuing his tirade against the "temple destroyers", Adityanath, whose "batenge to katenge" slogan was seen as a gamechanger by many in the BJP during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, also asserted that the “descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed.” The CM reiterated that Sanatan Dharma “is the only way to establish world peace.”

The Uttar Pradesh CM was speaking at a religious event in Ayodhya, where he also mentioned atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and asked, “I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatan Dharma’s places of pride in the country and why did they do it?”

“It was a part of the conspiracy to make the whole Earth a hell by carrying out these barbaric acts… Whether it was Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi or Sambhal’s Hariharbhoomi...these places were destroyed, desecrated or made impure… The lineage and descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed,” said Adityanath.

Talking about ongoing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Do not forget that it is only the Sanatan dharma that has given refuge, protection and an opportunity to live and prosper to all castes, religions and sects in times of adversity… But are Hindus being treated the same in other parts of the world? What is happening in Bangladesh today or what happened in Pakistan or Afghanistan? I want to ask who destroyed the symbols of Sanatan dharma and why?"

Adityanath asked Indians to be prepared so that the country does not have to face "gulami ki bediyan" again and see its religious places getting desecrated.

Adityanath's remarks came a day after the RSS chief, at an event in Pune, had said that one does not become a Hindu leader by building a Ram temple and spoke about developing a model of harmony in the country that could be adopted by the world.

“The Ram temple is a matter of faith for Hindus…Hindus believed the Ram temple should be constructed. But by doing that, one does not become a Hindu leader… We talk of becoming Vishwaguru (global leader) and not Mahashakti (superpower). This is because we have seen how people behave after becoming superpowers. To achieve selfish gains for the sake of supremacy is not our path…,” Bhagwat had said on Thursday.

The RSS chief said, "... We have to show the world that we can do it together…many sects and ideologies that accommodate everyone…”